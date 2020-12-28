Pat McAfee has responded to the Christmas Day reports that he will no longer be used on NXT television.

The former NFL punter turned pro-wrestler addressed the issue on today’s episode of his Pat McAfee show, where he admitted that he was not too pleased at having to celebrate the holiday with such news.

On December 26th McAfee tweeted out, “I think I got fired on Christmas,” and shared a number of headlines from all over the wrestling media.

I think I got fired on Christmas. pic.twitter.com/FOTP1A1qTH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 26, 2020

He spoke more candidly about the situation on his show and used a tweet from a fan named Benny Butz, who joked that he got fired due to his spray on tan. Read his response below.

Hey Benny Butz, get off my ass, dude. I tried to get some sun, son, but Indiana doesn’t have any for like five or six months, what do you want from me? I’m super caucasian, I become red easily. I have a tanning bed in my house, but I got third-degree burns from the first time I laid on it. My entire body looked like a goddamn zebra for six months. I can’t use it, so I use the spray tan. My first match, NXT TakeOver 30 against Adam Cole, I made some rookie mistakes and I should have been undefeated after that match. Maybe I got too dark of a spray tan. I didn’t go to my spray tan machine, I went to another one down in Florida and maybe that one was cooked a little too much. Maybe, when I was sweating, it was falling onto the canvas. Maybe everything that guy is saying is close to accurate, but that doesn’t mean I should have to read on the internet, all day Christmas, that NXT has just written me off of television for the rest of my life. Fuck you, Benny Butz!

McAfee has not appeared for the yellow-and-black brand since being on the losing team at Takeover WarGames. Check out his full show below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)