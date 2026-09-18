Pat McAfee had fans talking on Friday after an unusual moment from Thursday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” began circulating on social media.

During the live ESPN broadcast, McAfee could be seen handling what appeared to be a lit smoking item while sitting behind the desk (see video below). Smoke was also clearly visible around McAfee, leading to plenty of speculation online about what exactly was happening.

The footage, however, does not show McAfee actually taking a hit from the item.

McAfee decided to have some fun with the speculation after the clip gained traction, making a reference to sage on social media before quickly turning his attention to football.

“Little sage never hurt nobody,” McAfee wrote via X.

He then pivoted to the Buffalo Bills and their performance against the Detroit Lions.

“Also, This Buffalo Bills team came out on fire in their new home.. just smokin the Lions in all phases. Josh Allen’s numbers this year might be Biblical.. is this the year Buffalo wins the whole damn thing?”

Little sage never hurt nobody… Also This Buffalo Bills team came out on fire in their new home.. just smokin the Lions in all phases Josh Allen’s numbers this year might be Biblical.. is this the year Buffalo wins the whole damn thing? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 18, 2026