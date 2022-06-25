WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is returning to the ring this summer.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured McAfee cutting a promo on Happy Baron Corbin while standing on top of the announce table. McAfee challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30.

The Corbin vs. McAfee feud picked up after Corbin was defeated by Madcap Moss in the Last Laugh match on last Friday’s SmackDown. After the match, Corbin confronted McAfee about how they’ve known each other for a long time, but all Corbin hears is McAfee cracking jokes about him. Corbin also was not happy with McAfee previously coining the “bum-ass Corbin” phrase, which McAfee used several times in tonight’s promo. Corbin ended up threatening McAfee and stumbling away last week, which led to McAfee getting the crowd to laugh Corbin out of the arena. McAfee laughed at Corbin and said he sucks, while the crowd joined in and Corbin took his walk of shame to the back.

Fast forward to tonight’s SmackDown. McAfee stood on top of the announce table and ripped “bum-ass Corbin,” then talked about loving his life and how he feels alive in WWE. McAfee, who gave a shout-out to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during the speech, continued his promo an challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam, noting that he plans on kicking Corbin’s teeth down his throat.

Corbin was not on tonight’s SmackDown, but as seen below, he reacted to McAfee’s promo with a Twitter video.

“I’m in Kansas City and you knew that,” Corbin said. “You’re in Austin, in your safe place, standing behind your desk, standing on your desk, sitting in your chair, running your mouth… that’s what you do, though. You knew I wasn’t going to be in Austin, so you’re flapping your gums and putting my name in your mouth. Pat, let’s see how tough you really are when we’re standing face-to-face, punk.”

McAfee has not responded to Corbin’s video as of this writing, but he did re-tweet video of his promo, and give another shout-out to The Rock.

“[speaking head emoji] BUM ASS CORBIN.. Why don’t you ponder this.. #SummerSlam YOU & ME.. NASHVILLE TENNESSEE In front of the MILLIONS.. & MILLIONS in the #WWE Universe Shahtaht to my man @TheRock #SmackDown #SmackDAHN,” McAfee tweeted.

McAfee has impressed WWE officials and fans with his in-ring work for the company. He began working with WWE as a guest commentator and analyst for WWE NXT events in 2018. The former NFL kicker turned podcaster signed a multi-year contract in early 2019, and feuded with Adam Cole in 2020, which led to his in-ring debut at the NXT “Takeover: XXX” event, where he took a loss to Cole. He also led his team to a tough loss to The Undisputed Era at the 2020 WarGames event. McAfee was promoted to color commentator of the SmackDown on FOX show in April of 2021, and has called the show each week with Michael Cole.

It’s been reported that McAfee has unlimited potential in WWE, and that he is highly regarded within the company.

McAfee recently feuded with current WWE United States Champion Theory and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, which led to a program at WrestleMania 38 in April. The Grandest Stage of Them All saw McAfee defeat Theory, but then lose an impromptu match against Mr. McMahon. The segment ended with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin delivering Stone Cold Stunners to Theory and McMahon, then bringing McAfee back into the ring for a beer bash celebration, and a Stunner of his own.

The SummerSlam match with Corbin will be McAfee’s fifth match with WWE.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The only other match confirmed for the show as of this writing is Brock Lesnar vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred match.

🗣BUM ASS CORBIN.. Why don't you ponder this.. #SummerSlam YOU & ME.. NASHVILLE TENNESSEE In front of the MILLIONS.. & MILLIONS in the #WWE Universe Shahtaht to my man @TheRock #SmackDown #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/CuCS5lHI3I — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 25, 2022

