– After missing last week’s episode of WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium, Pat McAfee will return to the commentary desk alongside Michael Cole on the call for today’s special live episode of WWE Raw at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The show airs live on Netflix at 4pm EST. / 1pm PST.

– WWE shared the following best Instagram photos of the week feature on their website, which shows some cool photos of WWE Superstars in various destinations overseas while on the “Road to WrestleMania” live tour.

Who snapped the best Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/yeTTSjW2qA pic.twitter.com/LmajSkvO9Q — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2025

– Bron Breakker is shown delivering a message to Penta ahead of their showdown for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Raw today in Glasgow, Scotland.

– A young fan had a cool moment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes while at one of the “Road to WrestleMania” tour stops this past weekend. WWE shared the following clip on their official X feed.