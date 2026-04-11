Pat McAfee’s “massive surprise” has come and gone.

And it doesn’t feel like anything “massive” took place.

During the April 10 broadcast of WWE SmackDown at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., McAfee made a surprise announcement revealing that fans can currently score 25% off tickets for WrestleMania Saturday through WWE Raw. The deal is being positioned as a limited-time promotion tied specifically to the Saturday portion of the biggest show of the year.

The reason for the discount being exclusive to WrestleMania Saturday, according to McAfee, is because of the blockbuster main event, which will see Randy Orton challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, McAfee made it clear that the same offer does not extend to WrestleMania Sunday. In fact, he didn’t hold back in explaining why.

According to McAfee, the Sunday card simply doesn’t measure up, bluntly stating the lineup is “ass,” and joking that fans shouldn’t be spending their money on that night’s show.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.