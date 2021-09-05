WWE SmackDown color-man and former NFL star Pat McAfee took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that he is officially COVID-19 free after testing positive last month. McAfee had a rough bout with the virus, which included a fever of 104 degrees, something that McAfee confirmed by releasing a photo. He has not been able to do commentary since.

Today he writes, “Be a friend, tell a friend…Uncle Covid’s punk ass is officially AHT of me.” He also shares a gif from his Takeover XXX matchup with Adam Cole, then plugs his weekly program the Pat McAfee show.