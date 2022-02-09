Former NFL punter and color commentator for WWE SmackDown Pat McAfee spoke about his work with WWE on the latest edition of his Pat McAfee program. During the show McAfee reveals that WWE actually scolds him every time he uses the term, “Future Hall of Famer,” later joking that he’s got to be right eventually. Highlights are below.

Says he gets yelled at for saying “Future WWE Hall of Famer” all the time:

By the way, I actually get yelled at every time I say, ‘Future Hall of Famer’ for this person. They’re like….it’s not always Vince (McMahon), it’s somebody that drops in, ‘we don’t know if that’s true or not.’

Jokes that he tries to sneak that in every broadcast in case he is right:

It’s an amazing time. I try to sneak that in at least once a show to see how many Hall of Famers I can put in there.

