On the latest edition of the Pat Mcafee Show the former NFL superstar turned pro-wrestler/commentator spoke about the promo he cut on Happy Corbin on last week’s SmackDown, and how he was granted permission by The Rock to use the Great One’s famous catchphrase. Highlights from the show can be found below.

How he originally wanted to do the catchphrase in the Austin Theory feud:

“Shoutout to The Rock by the way, thanks man. People are wondering, in the wrestling world, when you say somebody else’s catchphrase, it’s kind of a thing. Don’t want to go too in the weeds here, but I did get permission beforehand from Dwayne Johnson to say it. If you do recall, in my last program against Austin Theory, when I was allowed to speak into the mic, I was in the middle of doing it and I got interrupted. That was around the time when I originally got the ‘okay’ to say it. That was in Miami, I think. It would have went bananas.”

Says he is grateful to The Rock for allowing him to use his iconic phrase:

“I apologize for not…it seems like I kind of ripped your thing, didn’t give you credit, they started the music. It was a whole situation, I didn’t know they were hitting the music then. I’m the only person in the history of the company, maybe modern era, where I’m kind of told some things, but all things. ‘You only need to know what you need to know.’ ‘I get a chance to speak tonight?’ ‘Yeah, you’re speaking tonight.’ Then I’ll send a [text], ‘This is what I’m thinking. Can I drop a (line)?’ He actually responded and said, ‘Give me some context so we can really get this thing going.’ He gave me an entire ‘here we go.’ I’m very grateful and thankful for The Rock. I appreciate the hell out of him.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)