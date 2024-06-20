The Wyatt Sicks send another message.

The dangerous group, led by the cryptic Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), made their debut on this past Monday’s edition of Raw, where they left a number of superstars in a pile of their own blood. Now the group is branching out, and interrupted today’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show in the middle of an interview. The lights went out and the show ended abruptly.

The ‘WYATT SICK6’ seemingly shut down The Pat McAfee Show today. pic.twitter.com/bdyRaRGYS4 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 20, 2024

McAfee, a former NFL superstar punter, is the current color-commentator for Raw alongside Michael Cole. Whether this interruption gets addressed on WWE programming remains to be seen. What do you think of the Wyatt Sicks so far? Give your thoughts in the comments below.