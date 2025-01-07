Pat McAfee is already having some fun at The Hulkster’s expense.

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan made a surprise return at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut on Monday night in Inglewood, CA., getting loudly booed while cutting a brief promo about how fans have stuck with him for so many years.

Oh, the irony!

Following up on the debacle was the returning WWE Raw color-commentator Pat McAfee, who held a parody press conference with a Hulk Hogan look-alike on his Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon.

They staged a mock press conference where “Hulk Hogan” claimed the crowd were cheering “Hulk Hooooooooogan,” and that the boos were actually aimed at “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, who accompanied Hogan during his brief appearance.

Additionally, “Hulk Hogan” said at the mock presser on the Pat McAfee Show that he would face anyone on the WWE roster, naming Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Trick Williams and legends like The Godfather, Farooq (Ron Simmons), and Ahmed “Plumber.”

“Hogan” closed by saying wanted to end things with The Rock.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.. WE HAVE A LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE WITH THE HULKSTER 😂😂 #PMSLive https://t.co/xz3J0tJU2f pic.twitter.com/3obbAaZOG0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 7, 2025