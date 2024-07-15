The Wyatt Sicks continue to plague WWE.

The group once again interrupted the Pat McAfee show, interrupting the program by airing the familiar “You Lied” message on the screen and leaving McAfee, who is the color-commentator for Raw, a new VHS video tape. The Wyatts have been leaving these video tapes over the past several weeks, which reveal interviews with Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy.

Bo Dallas appeared in the flesh on last Monday's edition of Raw. Do you think he shows up again tonight?