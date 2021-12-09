WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee has signed a massive contract with FanDuel.

McAfee and FanDuel have signed a deal for “The Pat McAfee Show” that is worth around $30 million per year, in what may be the richest talent deal in sports media history, according to The New York Post.

McAfee revealed in his video announcement that the deal is for 4 years, with an opt-out after 3 years.

McAfee’s show already had a sponsorship with FanDuel, but as McAfee described it, this new extension gives him “an absurd amount of money” to continue running the show, and expand it.

There’s no word on how much of the $30 million is base pay versus potential enticements for affiliate referrals. McAfee indicated in his video that the deal will include pay for his team that helps produce the show. The NY Post noted that the “enormous pay package will inevitably have ripple effects across the industry.”

McAfee released a great video below, where he announced the deal. He also revealed a few million dollars he’s donating to various causes and organizations, and significant bonuses for his crew. McAfee also revealed that he’s making his parents millionaires.

The video from McAfee is a really good watch, and can be seen below. He talks about retiring from the NFL and wanting to spend his time chasing fulfillment. He noted that the show will be moving into the FanDuel Igloo in around 4-5 months, and will be there for at least 3 years. There are other details in the video about how FanDuel’s support will allow them to expand the show. He also announced a fan contest on Twitter where he’s giving away more than $1 million. McAfee ended the video by declaring that he is only getting started.

As seen below, McAfee posted a link to the video on the announcement and thanked everyone.

“I can’t thank you all enough.. Our MASSIVE announcement,” he wrote.

McAfee began working with WWE as a guest commentator and analyst for WWE NXT events in 2018. He signed a multi-year contract in early 2019, and feuded with Adam Cole in 2020, which led to his in-ring debut at the “Takeover: XXX” event, where he took a loss to Cole. He also led his team to a tough loss to The Undisputed at the 2020 WarGames event. McAfee was promoted to color commentator of the SmackDown on FOX show in April of this year, and calls the show each week with Michael Cole.

There is no word on if this new deal with FanDuel will impact McAfee’s job with WWE, but he indicated that it will not.

Stay tuned for more.

