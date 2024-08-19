Pat McAfee will be taking some time away from WWE.

The color-commentator for Raw announced on social media that due to the 2024/2025 College Football and NFL season beginning the August 19th Raw will be his last show “for a while.”

Pat McAfee announcing tonight's #WWERaw is his last for a while due to the CFB and NFL seasons starting soon. (: patmcafeeshow/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ubdbXWw5fb — Luka Magic (@luka_magician) August 19, 2024

Former ESPN broadcaster Joe Tessitore will begin his tenure in WWE as a commentator for Raw beginning on September 2nd.