Michael Cole spoke with Pat McAfee on Monday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, McAfee discussed his genuine reactions while announcing and John Cena’s return at Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

“As you probably heard, I was not told of anything. People are wondering, not a lot of people, but a lot of people on the internet, after hearing the clip were wondering was that genuine. They did not tell me anything. Allegedly, all day there were a lot tighter lips around every situation. I am not a part of any of the, like, I don’t go to any of the meetings. I rarely know what potentially is going to happen in the grand scheme. I know next to nothing going in there. That’s by design.

I don’t think I’m good enough to know what’s going to happen, and also have a genuine reaction, because I think that is a tough balance. Michael Cole has really found a balance with that. Hunter, Mr. H., is also on board with it, so that helps a lot. Michael Cole is like, ‘We just need Pat to show up and just be a fan almost. You be a fan. You react accordingly.’ Now obviously there’s some things I’ll get a heads up, like boom and bang, we need you to do boom. It’s like, ok, got it, and that’s only during a commercial break or something that’s about to happen. They keep me out of the loop for almost everything. There were a lot of rumors. On the internet, there were Cena rumors, there were CM Punk rumors, there were even Lesnar rumors, then there were Goldberg rumors. There were so many rumors. I, obviously, read the internet. This is an internet show. I’m on there so I see all these things, and I get some people that will even tweet me, or friends of mine that are fans that will ask me, ‘Who is it?’ I’m like, I have no idea. They think I’m bullsh*tting. I legitimately don’t know.”