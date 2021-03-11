Former NFL superstar Pat McAfee was a recent guest on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt to discuss one day potentially performing at WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. McAfee, who wrestled at last year’s NXT Takeover XXX and Takeover WarGames admits that would be a milestone for his career, but doesn’t think he is currently tough enough to do it. Check out his full thoughts below.

That’d be dope and pretty cool. Now that I’ve gotten the chance to do it, I have so much respect for everybody that has ever wrestled. The amount of work and buy-in you have to have to be a successful wrestler, especially in WWE and WrestleMania, that’s a lot. The goal would be to have something that people remember as epic but I’m not 100% sure I’m tough enough to do something that would result in a WrestleMania run or my schedule would allow it. That would obviously be insane if I was at a WrestleMania.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)