Pat McAfee Talks Preparation For NXT Takeover XXX Against Adam Cole, Says He Doesn’t Want To “Look Like An Idiot”

Former NFL punter and wrestling analyst Pat McAfee spoke with ESPN’s Get Up to hype his NXT Takeover XXX showdown against NXT superstar Adam Cole. Highlights of McAfee’s interview can be found below.

On Adam Cole:

I got two weeks to prepare for this guy who has been wrestling for 12 years. Over a decade, this man has been traveling the globe wrestling. He was in Ring of Honor, he was in New Japan, he was in CZW. This guy has made a living wrestling for over a decade. Some consider him ‘the next Shawn Michaels’ ‘the next best wrestler of all-time’ and in two weeks…I’m gonna walk in there and BEAT HIS ASS!

His training and not wanting to look like a fool:

I have a lot of respect for that man and this business, but getting to do this is awesome and gonna be a dream come true,” he said. “One night, when I was a little intoxicated, I bought a wrestling ring. It showed up a couple of months later, I had forgotten that I bought it. I set that thing up, I’ve ran the ropes, I’ve taken a couple of bumps, I’ve trained with a guy named Rip Rogers who trained John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, you name it, but I have no idea what I’m doing in there. That’s why the next 14 days are so big. NXT TakeOver XXX, I have to not look like an idiot like the Saturday Night Live guys. I have to do my thing and not get injured. Put on for the NFL, granted a large portion of the NFL is not gonna be happy that I’m representing them, but I’m gonna do this for the punters and kickers, and I’m gonna walk out undefeated like I’m Goldberg back in the day.

