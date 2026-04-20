Pat McAfee is claiming his time in the wrestling business has come to an end following WWE WrestleMania 42.

Heading into the event, McAfee made a bold declaration that he would walk away from pro wrestling for good if Randy Orton failed to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

With Rhodes ultimately retaining his title on the grand stage, McAfee now says he’s honoring that promise.

Speaking on his ESPN show (see below), McAfee acknowledged Rhodes’ victory and admitted that his original outlook may have been off the mark.

“The good news is, the business doesn’t need to be saved after all,” McAfee said. “And good for them. And for me, I finished my story.”

He then reflected on his unique journey through the wrestling world, detailing the various roles he’s held over the years.

“I came up in the indies, IWA East Coast,” he said. “I went through development, NXT. I was a wrestler, trained by Rip Rogers, the same guy that trained everybody that’s retiring kind of currently, out of OVW.”

McAfee continued, “Get to WWE, commentated, lucky to do that. Did pre-shows, lucky to do that. Wrestled, lucky to do that. Reffed, lucky to do that. Managed, lucky to do that. It’s been a hell of a run. Thank you, wrestling. It was an honor to be over there.”

Quite the résumé.

McAfee has also continued to sell the physical toll of WrestleMania, appearing in a neck brace after being put through a table by Jelly Roll during the Rhodes vs. Orton match.

The injury angle carried over into post-Mania footage, where McAfee was spotted celebrating alongside Tyrese Haliburton at a 50 Cent concert.

He also addressed the moment during the match when Orton turned on him and delivered an RKO.

“Maybe he didn’t know it was me,” McAfee said about the RKO. “[But] it felt like he knew.”

For now, McAfee is framing this as a full-circle ending to his run in the business, though whether it sticks long-term is anyone’s guess.

“The wrestling business just kind of — rearview mirror,” McAfee said. “And to the wrestling business, I’d like to say: thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you.”