Netflix has announced that former WWE Raw commentator Pat McAfee will make his acting debut in Peter Berg’s upcoming film ‘The Mosquito Bowl.’

McAfee has been cast as a U.S. Marine drill instructor in the project, which is based on a true story of four college football players who joined the Marines following the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. The title, The Mosquito Bowl, comes from a football game played between two regiments of Marines on Guadalcanal on December 24, 1944.

The film is adapted from the 2022 Buzz Bissinger book, The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II.

“Joining the cast in the supporting role of a US Marine drill instructor is American sports analyst and host Pat McAfee,” wrote Stephan Lee for Netflix’s Tudum.

Filming kicked off this month in Queensland, Australia, which could explain McAfee’s recent absence from ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, which has been run by guest hosts since August 14. Back in July, McAfee announced he was stepping away from his Raw commentary role due to burnout.