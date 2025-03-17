– The official WWE merchandise website at WWE Shop has special John Cena farewell gear for Glasgow, Scotland, as well as a bunch of Austin 3:16 Day related merchandise.

– Pat McAfee will not be calling this week’s episode of WWE Raw. As noted, the show emanates from Brussels, Belgium at 3/2c this afternoon, and will air via tape delay tonight in the normal U.S. time slot on Netflix. McAfee is currently in the U.S. for his Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, and thus, will not be in attendance at WWE Raw in a few hours in Belgium. Corey Graves will call the show in his place alongside Michael Cole.

– Today marks the 20-year anniversary of the day John Cena debuted his now iconic “My Time Is Now” theme song in WWE. Prior to that, Dr. Thuganomics had the “Word Life” entrance tune. Cena returns today on WWE Raw for the first time since his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel has a special video compilation showing iconic hype video packages for past WrestleMania matches.