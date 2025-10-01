The TKO Executive Chairman is coming to the world of podcasting!

It was announced this week that TKO’s Ari Emanuel will join music industry executive Ben Persky as co-hosts for a new X original podcast dubbed, “Mount Rushmore.”

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the announcement below.

Ariel Emanuel Debates the GOATs on New X Podcast: Rushmore

Titans across Sports, Entertainment, and Technology Make the Case for Who They’d Enshrine on Mount Rushmore

Sports and entertainment executive and legendary dealmaker Ariel Emanuel and music industry visionary Ben Persky debate the greatest of all time across categories in the new X Original series Rushmore.

Debuting on September 30, Emanuel and Persky welcome titans in their respective fields to create “the Mount Rushmore of…” topics spanning the worlds of sports, entertainment, media, fashion, music, gaming, and beyond. Hosting laid-back, yet fiery debates fueled by insider anecdotes and passionate arguments between star-studded guests, Rushmore goes beyond hot takes, drawing on the stories and expertise of greats who have etched their legacies into our culture and offering audiences a rare opportunity to pull back the curtain—as if they were experiencing the dialogue right there with them.

Produced by The Pat McAfee Show with support from Pantheon Media Group and distributed on X, the series will debut a new episode every Tuesday. The first season of Rushmore will feature: Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Elon Musk, Bobby Kotick, Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Rick Rubin, Jimmy Iovine, Bob Costas, Al Michaels, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Jon Meacham, Jeff Koons, Jeffrey Deitch, Inez Van Lamsweerde, and Edward Enninful.

“Rushmore is where the GOAT game we all love gets real, played each week by some of the biggest names in culture,” said Ariel Emanuel. “This is where legends – and egos – collide.”

“As the world’s group chat, X is the platform for declaring & debating what truly defines greatness, which makes Rushmore a perfect fit for X Originals,” said Mitchell Smith, Head of Original Content at X. “As someone who began their career in the WME mailroom, I have a full appreciation for the prowess of Ari Emanuel, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with him and Ben Persky on their first project in front of the camera.”

Rushmore is the 28th X Original to launch on the platform, joining series including Venus and Serena Williams’ Stockton Street, Khloe Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonder Land, Inside the NFL, and From the Desk of Anthony Pompliano.