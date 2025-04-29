A big featured match has been announced for WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

During the April 28 episode of WWE Raw at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO., Pat McAfee addressed being choked out by GUNTHER on last week’s Raw After Mania show while defending his friend, Michael Cole.

“When I die, I hope they say he was an empathetic man whenever he received a lot, he gave back a lot of millions of dollars to his community, children’s hospitals, military foundations, homeless shelters, LGBTQ communities, public school foundations, underprivileged communities, and societies,” McAfee began. “I hope they say when I die that I gave and left the world better than when I came into it. When I’m dead and gone, they will say that I was a loyal motherf**ker.”

As he continued talking about his friendship with Cole and how he would do anything for his friend, he went on to challenge GUNTHER to a fight.

This brought out tonight’s special Guest Raw G.M. from SmackDown, Nick Aldis, who informed McAfee that he will lift GUNTHER’s suspension, but not for a fight, for a sanctioned match between the two at WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

McAfee accepted.

Also scheduled for WWE Backlash: St. Louis on May 10 at Enterprise Center is Randy Orton vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

