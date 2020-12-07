Pat McAfee was sporting a neck brace on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, as you can see in the video below.

McAfee said the neck brace was just a precautionary measure coming out of last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event, which saw The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly) defeat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

McAfee has been trending on Twitter for most of the day, but not because of the WarGames loss. McAfee was trending for the “PatIDontWantToOverreactBUT” hashtag that is related to NFL Sunday discussions on his podcast. However, the trending on Twitter brought attention to McAfee and his involvement at WarGames

McAfee re-tweeted a video from his show, where he explained why he was wearing the neck brace. McAfee noted that he was awaiting test results he had done earlier in the day, joking that he felt like his body was broken this morning when he couldn’t get out of bed, couldn’t walk or move much at all. McAfee said they had a helluva match on a helluva card last night at Takeover, and while he’s not happy that he and his guys lost to “the scumbags of The Undisputed Era,” this is his life now and The Undisputed Era will be the ones wearing the neck brace next time they meet. McAfee also joked that he’s dealing with pain in his back, neck and hip, and may have suffered a broken hip.

On a related note, Lorcan took to Twitter today with a selfie to show off WarGames battle scars to his mouth and eye. Lorcan suffered lacerations to his face during the WarGames main event, and could be seen bleeding as the show went off the air.

“IM GUCCI,” Lorcan wrote with his selfie, seen below.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for McAfee in NXT, but he indicated that we have not seen the last of him. You can see their related posts below:

It was a hell of a match last night.. It's #OverreactionMonday, but this neck brace? This is not an overreaction ok? #WarGames #WWENXT #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/0NQX566D1o — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2020

"What are the odds you challenge @jakepaul in a boxing match?" None. That's wayyy too much cardio for me, not my thing at all #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/E679RObyB2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 7, 2020

