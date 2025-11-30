Congratulations are in order for Pat McAfee and his wife.

The happy couple surfaced via social media on Saturday evening to share some photos and a statement sharing some exciting personal news.

Pat and Stephanie McAfee announced via their official Instagram pages that they are expecting their second child together.

The official statement reads as follows:

“The path that led us here was filled with needles, hormones, countless appointments, and more emotion than we ever knew two hearts could hold. IVF pushed my body to its limits and stretched our spirits in ways we never expected. It was hope and heartbreak, faith and fear — all tangled together as we trusted science and prayed for another miracle.

And now, with humbled hearts and overwhelming gratitude, we are overjoyed to share that we are expecting a baby boy, arriving June 2026. 💙

To every woman and couple still in the thick of this journey: you are not alone. I hope our news doesn’t cause you pain, but instead offers a spark of hope. Hope that your story isn’t over. Hope that the impossible can become possible.

One day, this storm will pass — and when it does, may your rainbow find you.”

Back in November of 2022, Stephanie wrote the following about losing two pregnancies in the past.