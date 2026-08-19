Pat McAfee’s football schedule is getting even busier, making a return to the WWE Raw commentary desk appear unlikely for the foreseeable future.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that McAfee is joining Monday Night Countdown for the 2026 NFL season. McAfee will serve as a panelist on the Monday Night Football pre-game show each week, while The Pat McAfee Show will also broadcast from the site of that week’s game.

The expanded role comes as ESPN and ABC prepare to air the Super Bowl in February 2027.

“Man.. I’m hoping that’s not a real photo of me BUT..‘Tis an honor to be a part of MNF in any capacity,” McAfee wrote via X. “I hope I can be an asset as we start the journey to The Biggest Super Bowl of all time in LA on ESPN and ABC. College GameDay on Saturday.. Monday Night Countdown on Monday.. I’m the luckiest man on Earth. Football has been so good to me and my family.. I will try my best to continue to give back to it.”

McAfee reflected on how far his show has come since its beginnings, thanking those who have supported him along the way.

“We started this show in the basement.. no agent.. no publicist.. no manager.. no PR firm.. just a love of sport and it’s people,” he continued. “So thankful for it all and for all of you who have followed along with this absurdly dumb life. The Fall Football Tour starts in Baton Rouge on September 5th.. Let’s GOOOOO!”

In addition to his new Monday Night Countdown duties, McAfee will continue as a host of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturdays.

McAfee stepped away from his WWE Raw commentary role in June 2025, citing burnout. With College GameDay, his daily show and Monday Night Countdown now filling his football-season schedule, there is no indication that a WWE return is imminent.

It was reported earlier this summer that McAfee and ESPN were discussing a new contract that could potentially be worth $60 million to $65 million per year.