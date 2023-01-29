Last night, popular color commentator Pat McAfee returned to WWE to call the Royal Rumble premium live event alongside Corey Graves and Michael Cole, one of the numerous big stories that came out of the show.

According to PW Insider, McAfee’s return was a legitimate surprise to the WWE production team, especially Cole and Graves, who were prepared to call the Royal Rumble as a two-man team. The report notes that the production team scrambled to get the former Indianapolis Colt a chair and headset.

McAfee had been a regular on the SmackDown commentary team with Michael Cole before departing to join the College Gameday crew.