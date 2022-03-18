According to PW Insider, pro-wrestling star Pat “Simon Diamond” Kenney was hospitalized this past Friday in New Jersey after suffering a mild stroke.

Reports are that Kenney was released on Wednesday, but has a long road of recovery ahead. On top of his stroke he is dealing with impaired vision.

Kenney is best known for his work in ECW and IMPACT, and currently represents the National Wrestling Alliance as the Director of Talent Relations. He is not expected to be in attendance for NWA’s Crockett Cup pay-per-view shows this weekend.

