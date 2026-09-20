Logan Paul and Jake Paul visited the Pentagon earlier this week.

The Department of Defense released footage over the weekend showing the brothers touring the Pentagon, where they met with military personnel and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Both brothers also addressed those in attendance during the visit. Jake Paul spoke about his appreciation for the United States and the importance of supporting others during difficult times.

“This is the greatest country in the world, truly. We are blessed to be born here, come here, and we should never take that for granted,” Jake said.

Paul continued by saying people should come together and help lift each other up.

“That’s what God created us for, is to lift each other up in the hard moments, to be there for each other in the hard moments, and to come together as a collective and fight for good. That’s why this country was formed. We should never forget that.”

The visit comes amid several connections between WWE figures and the Trump administration. Linda McMahon, WWE’s former CEO, has served as U.S. Secretary of Education since March 2025.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has also appeared at the White House and currently serves as vice chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.