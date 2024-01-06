There is a new gang in town on the blue brand.

During this week’s special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, some familiar faces to longtime WWE fans returned.

Legendary manager Paul Ellering returned alongside Karrion Kross and Scarlett to interrupt a promo segment involving Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

As the trio came out on the entrance ramp, the aforementioned trio were attacked from behind in the ring by the returning Authors of Pain (AOP) duo.

After beating down Lashley and the Profits, the new faction consisting of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, the AOP and Paul Ellering stood tall at the top of the entrance ramp.