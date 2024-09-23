There have been reports in recent weeks regarding The Final Testament faction in WWE getting a new member.

The buzz surrounding these rumors picked up on Monday afternoon after a new X post by one of the managers for the group, Paul Ellering.

The Authors of Pain manager for the The Final Testament group, which also includes Karrion Kross and Scarlett, surfaced on social media today with an interesting photo and statement.

“Brothers and Sisters, I have returned from the mountain,” he wrote. “The winter of dispare has arrived.”

Ellering continued, “The epoch of the Kross is knocking. Chaos = change = good. The Final Testament drinks from the well of lost souls. AOP bleed PAIN. Praise be. Hallelujah.”

Make of that what you will.

