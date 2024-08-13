The Final Testament paid homage to Kevin Sullivan this week.

Coming out of the August 12 episode of WWE Raw in Austin, TX., the manager for the group, Paul Ellering, shared a photo of himself with a giant X painted on his forehead, the same signature that “The Taskmaster” was known for during his legendary career.

As noted, “The Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan passed away last week at the age of 74.

On X, Ellering wrote:

The Final Testament pays tribute to Kevin Sullivan. RIP Taskmaster. “Laos Deo.” The Final Testament will Crusade ever forward teaching enlightenment and sacrifice.

Karrion Kross then followed up with a lengthy post in honor of Sullivan, which reads:

Learn about Kevin Sullivan today. So much of what you’re watching in Pro Wrestling has his finger prints all over it and forever will. Underneath his performances & guidance to so many; He really loved people. His passion for everything he did came from that place. He wanted people leaving a show feeling like they saw something unique and memorable. He wanted them to have a special experience to remember for the rest of their lives. He did everything he could- pushing the boundaries, taking the pain, elevating others and creating magic for people to see because he cared about everyone in the audience and at home to such an immense degree. I miss him already.

My heart is broken today.

I could hear his laugh in my head right now, he had a chuckle that made you want to laugh with him- didn’t matter what it was about. But I know he’s up there.

And from time to time… He’s gonna be sitting on our shoulder to remind us he’s never really gone.