The Final Testament continues to develop since the group consisting of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were initially put together on WWE television.

It looks like they’re about to evolve a bit more.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Ellering surfaced on social media on Monday with a photo of himself standing in front of a fire ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

“The staff of wisdom stirs the fire of truth found in The Final Testament,” Ellering wrote as the caption to the aforementioned photo. “To pain be the glory. Hallelujah.”

Ellering continued, “Kross is the Alpha and the Omega. AOP’s blood is cold. Raw. The old order of things has passed away. Nevermore.”

Make of that what you will.

For a potential spoiler for a big segment on tonight’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw, click here. For an updated preview of what to expect, in terms of matches and segments for tonight’s red brand show in Calgary, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live results coverage of the “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw, where the latest developments regarding The Final Testament will continue.