– WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Ellering surfaced on social media on Saturday afternoon to comment on he and fellow Final Testament members, Authors of Pain duo Akam and Rezar, being released by WWE.

“WWE Yesterday, the clouds covered the bright sun,” Ellering wrote via X. “Today, the sun shines on a clear and robust future. AOP. The most Precious One. #MEGA.”

.@WWE Yesterday, the clouds covered the bright sun.

Today, the sun shines on a clear and robust future.#AOP. The most Precious One. #MEGA pic.twitter.com/flIIoyWtQh — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) February 8, 2025

– WWE continues to encourage fans to bring signs to arenas and stadiums for live events, television tapings and premium live events. In addition to showing off signs in a segment near the end of every Raw and SmackDown show on Monday and Friday, the company continues to show off the best fan signs of the week in a compilation photo feature on their official X account. Check out the best fan signs from the February 7 episode of WWE SmackDown via the X post embedded below.

Memphis, Tennessee brought the signs last night on #SmackDown! 🔥 Washington, DC! Let's see what ya got next week 👀 pic.twitter.com/UUThelEp4l — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2025

– The Undertaker offered high praise for the women’s divisions in WWE and WWE NXT during the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast. “The Deadman” spoke about the men in WWE being forced to step their game up due to how well the women have been doing.

“The whole women’s division in its own right has gone (up),” Undertaker stated. “There are times when I watch and for a while, the women had a little bit more grit than the men did. Now, the men have kind of figured that out and were like, ‘We need to step up our game.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)