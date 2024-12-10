Paul Ellering made his return to WWE on the December 9th episode of WWE RAW.

During the eight-man tag team match, Ellering interfered by throwing powder into the eyes of Uncle Howdy, which allowed Karrion Kross to hit his finishing move, The Final Prayer, on Howdy and secure the pinfall victory. This marks Uncle Howdy’s first loss on WWE television.

WWE is inviting fans to join the Alpha Academy.

Taking to Twitter, the company promoted a website where fans can join the faction. They wrote,

“Are YOU interested in joining The Alpha Academy?

Act now and sign up fast: https://jointhealphaacademy.com”

Following this week’s episode of WWE RAW, we have five big matches announced for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will air live this Saturday on NBC.

You can check out the updated lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event below:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

WWE Women’s United States Championship Match:

Bayley OR Chelsea Green vs. Michin OR Tiffany Stratton

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

