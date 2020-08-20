Paul Ellering Says He Was Set To Return To WWE Television With AOP Prior To COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering was the latest guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling where he revealed that he was set to return to WWE programming with the Authors of Pain prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Highlights can be found below.

Says he was set to return to WWE televsion:

The idea was to bring me back in, but then this Corona stuff came up. Then the guys got hurt and they were out a while, so everything got put on the back shelf and I don’t know where it sits now.

On accepting the position as AOP’s manager and how much he enjoys working with them.

WWE asked if I would fly down to Orlando and talk about it. After I met Rezar and Akam, the Authors of Pain, then I knew I wanted to do it because they are two terrific young men. The best of the best. I wanted to do it to help them. We had a good run for 2 years. It was fun. I really enjoyed being around all the young people there. I would fly down for TV and maybe an extra date to do interviews so I never had to be on the road.

