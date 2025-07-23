It is now official.

Following the July 21 episode of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns issued a challenge for a big WWE SummerSlam match that would see himself join forces with “Main Event” Jey Uso to take on Paul Heyman guys Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed.

Now an update has surfaced.

In addition to Uso responding to the challenge laid out by his potential partner “OTC1”, the former “Wise Man” has responded and accepted the challenge.

In speaking with TMZ.com this week, Heyman made it official for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

“Roman Reigns has picked his poison, now Roman Reigns can pick the date,” Heyman said. “Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed accept the challenge for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Summerslam.”

Heyman added, “Welcome to my island of relevancy.”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. For a look at the complete lineup for the show, click here.