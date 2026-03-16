Paul Heyman is celebrating a major milestone in his WWE career.

And he’s doing it in classic Paul Heyman fashion.

This month marks 25 years since Paul Heyman made his WWE commentary debut.

On the March 5, 2001 episode of WWE Raw, Heyman joined Jim Ross at the announce desk after Jerry “The King” Lawler departed the company.

Heyman acknowledged the anniversary over the weekend while reacting to a clip from that era that circulated on social media.

And in true Heyman style, he didn’t hold back when reflecting on his performance behind the microphone.

“This one popped me huge. Three things to notice. (1) Man, I am not only cute, I’m the best damn commentator that has ever sat at the desk,” Heyman wrote. “(2) @JRsBBQ says ‘I don’t know what I did to deserve this.’ Yes you do. YES YOU DO! And it started with #WCWNewYork.”

He also pointed out that the first people he called a match involving on commentary were Triple H and Stephanie McMahon — and shared a behind-the-scenes note about a nickname he used for McMahon during that time.

“(3) First people I commented on? @TripleH and @StephMcMahon. Funny note – Steph HATED me [calling] her the Billion Dollar Princess. Absolutely despised the monicker. But rest assured, she got even with me for it!”

Present day, Paul Heyman remains one of the most influential figures in WWE both on-screen and backstage.

Currently serving as “The Oracle” for The Vision faction on the WWE Raw brand, Heyman is currently “out indefinitely” after a recent attack on TV.