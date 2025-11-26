Paul Heyman has broken his silence regarding Brock Lesnar’s slip-and-fall on Monday’s WWE Raw.

During the appearance on the high-profile sports program, “The Oracle” for The Vision in WWE addressed the all-time hilarious blooper involving Brock Lesnar falling flat on his ass during his entrance at the end of the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on November 24 from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“Actually, I think it is a GOAT [Greatest of All Time] move. And the reason why I think it is a GOAT move is because we all fumble at some point in the game,” Heyman said . “We all do. There’s no such thing as someone who doesn’t fumble in life. Brock Lesnar turned a fumble into a touchdown just like that. He is The Beast. There’s no one like him. He’s one of one. Look at that, boom. There was water on the entranceway. Slips, falls, rolls through, comes up, and there he is smiling and coming down to the ring for war. Who else could do that but Brock Lesnar?”

Heyman would go on to talk about the team he is managing heading into this Saturday’s premium live event at Petco Park in San Diego, CA., which consists of Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, as they take on Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and The Usos.

“We have to top all the previous WarGames. But, also, this is really an infomercial for WrestleMania,” Heyman said. “Because as you must know by now, there’s such publicity push out there, that the individual tickets for WrestleMania Saturday [and] WrestleMania Sunday go on sale on Black Friday, on this Friday.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend continued, “So we are out there just showing the world, ‘Hey, check out this spectacle. Check out what WWE is about.’ And our biggest show of the year, WrestleMania individual tickets going on sale. This is our audition for the world to come to Vegas for WrestleMania, at the same time giving the most bang for the buck in the greatest WarGames of all time.”

For those who missed the epic all-time Brock Lesnar blooper, you can watch the video right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com by clicking here.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)