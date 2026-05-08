Paul Heyman says Brock Lesnar’s retirement caught even him by surprise.

At WrestleMania 42, Lesnar appeared to bring his legendary WWE career to an end after losing to Oba Femi. Following the match, “The Beast Incarnate” left his gloves and boots in the ring in a classic retirement-style moment, while an emotional Heyman embraced his longtime client at ringside.

The scene immediately sparked speculation that Lesnar was officially done with WWE, especially considering how visibly emotional Heyman appeared during the post-match moment.

Prior to WrestleMania 42, however, Heyman had publicly stated that Lesnar planned to continue dominating WWE for another decade and a half.

During a new interview with TMZ this week, Heyman was asked about those earlier comments and whether he knew retirement was coming.

“If I knew he was gonna retire, would I have gone on record saying he was gonna dominate for the next 15 years,” Heyman responded. “I was crying. Am I that good of an actor that I can cry on cue?”

Heyman concluded, “Not I!”

That reaction seems to reinforce the idea that Lesnar’s decision was either kept extremely quiet or may have come together very late in the process.

Big moment.

Big emotions.

As noted on Thursday, WWE has moved Lesnar to the alumni section of their official website, further fueling the belief that his in-ring career is officially over.

As for Heyman, he has quickly shifted focus to his new alliance, leading Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory as part of The Vision.