Paul Heyman continues to make the media rounds to promote the new WWE 2K26 video game, as well as the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

During an interview with Catch Club that was released this week, ‘The Oracle’ for The Vision addressed Bron Breakker’s injury situation and eventual WWE return, as well as the booming independent wrestling scene in France.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Bron Breakker’s injury and how he will be back and better than ever when that time comes: “You’re rolling with the punches, bro. Of course you’re gonna get hurt. This ain’t ballet. So, you know, injuries are expected and it’s never gonna happen at the most convenient time. Injuries are gonna happen at the one moment where you don’t want an injury to happen, where, oh my God, if there’s ever a moment for an injury to happen, please don’t let it be this moment. That’s the moment that it’s going to happen. We’re always prepared to roll with the punches, and Bron Breakker will be back, and when he’s back, he’s going to be better than ever.”

On what advice he’d give to the talent competing on the booming French independent wrestling scene: “Surpass expectations. Understand the assignment that you’re given and excel at it. Be the best at what you do. Be better than everybody else.”