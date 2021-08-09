There have been various reports about The Rock coming back for a match against Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 38 next year.

Paul Heyman addressed the possibility of such a match in an interview with ITRWrestling.com.

“Who doesn’t want to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns? Anybody who says they wouldn’t be interested in a WrestleMania main event is lying to you. Anybody who suggests they wouldn’t be interested in the WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns is lying to you.”

“Roman Reigns is the most dominant WrestleMania main eventer in history. And Rock is just one of many people who are clamouring to step into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, especially at WrestleMania.”

“As for whether The Rock is a member of the table? I serve as Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. That is not a subject Roman Reigns wishes to address publicly at this time, either in The Rock’s favour or to The Rock’s detriment, because The Rock may not be welcome at our table. Roman Reigns will let you know when it’s appropriate for Roman Reigns to let you know.”

“If The Rock steps into the ring with Roman Reigns at any time, let alone at WrestleMania, that will be The Rock’s farewell, whether The Rock wants it to be or not.”