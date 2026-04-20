Brock Lesnar may have left his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 42, but Paul Heyman isn’t buying the retirement talk.

Following Lesnar’s loss to Oba Femi on the grand stage, “The Beast Incarnate” created a buzzworthy moment by placing his gloves and boots in the ring, a longtime symbolic gesture often associated with retirement.

He then shared an embrace with Paul Heyman before heading up the ramp to a loud “Thank you, Brock” chant from the crowd.

Naturally, speculation took off quickly.

However, Heyman poured cold water on those rumors during a recent interview with TMZ (see video below), where he made it clear he sees plenty more dominance ahead for his longtime client.

“What’s my vision? Another 15 years of dominance by Brock Lesnar,” said Heyman.

When pressed further about the retirement speculation, Heyman didn’t hold back.

“Why? Why are you pushing this whole retirement thing?” he responded.

After the reporter clarified they were simply going off online chatter, Heyman doubled down with a sharp response.

“You actually read what is posted online and take it seriously? This is part of the great political divide in this country, isn’t it? That people actually take seriously irrelevant opinions. There’s only one relevant opinion, and it’s mine. Mine is that Brock Lesnar dominates the next 15 years,” Heyman stated.

Still, the rumors aren’t going away just yet.

As previously reported, there has been internal speculation that the “favor” Heyman owes GUNTHER could eventually be used to secure a high-profile retirement match involving Lesnar.

The idea would be for GUNTHER to add Lesnar to his growing “Career Killer” résumé, which already includes victories over John Cena, Bill Goldberg, and AJ Styles.

We’ll see if that scenario becomes reality, or if Heyman’s prediction of 15 more years of Lesnar dominance ends up being closer to the truth.