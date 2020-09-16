– Below is a new vignette for WWE NXT Superstar “The Thunderstorm” Sam Gradwell. The NXT UK relaunch episode will air tomorrow at 3pm ET on the WWE Network.

– WWE has announced Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for next week’s edition of The Bump on the WWE Network and all digital platforms. The Bump airs at 10am ET each Wednesday.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN…his name is PAUL HEYMAN and he will be on #WWETheBump next Wednesday at 10 AM EST! See you then, @HeymanHustle! Bring plenty of your signature green tea for all of us! 😉 pic.twitter.com/6SV13m85xt — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) September 16, 2020

