During today’s edition of Talking Smack the former Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn appeared to once again sing conspiracy theories as to why his momentum in WWE has been derailed. Paul Heyman would later preach that Zayn’s long-time friend/rival Kevin Owens was the one who stopped Zayn from succeeding during his time on Monday Night Raw, claiming that the Prizefighter told Heyman to sabotage him. Check out Heyman’s statement (which of course is storyline) below.

Listen, we were in meetings and It wasn’t even my idea to bury him. It was Kevin Owens’ idea to bury him. We were running hot on Raw and the Street Profits were the Tag Team Champions and I needed a tag team to go against the Street Profits. I went to Kevin Owens and I said, ‘why don’t you team with Sami Zayn again and we’ll put you up against the Street Profits.’ [He said] ‘Are you kidding me, I’ve known that guy since we were kids together, he’s a prick! I don’t like him, bury him in meetings.’ I said no no KO, I don’t wanna bury Sami in meetings.’ He said, ‘no no no, everyone else buries him, you might as well just bury him.’ I did. It was part of a conspiracy because Kevin Owens didn’t like him, he told me that that’s the way he was since he was a kid.

Talk Smack can be watched on the WWE Network. (Thanks to Fightful for the transcription)