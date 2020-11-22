In an interview with TALKsport, Paul Heyman says that, despite all the happened, he still considers being the Raw Executive Director a highlight in his career. Paul Heyman was made Executive Director back in 2019 alongside Eric Bischoff, but was removed from the position only one year later despite USA Network’s dismay. Heyman attributes this to working with some great names in the business.

“I’m one of those people that enjoy the behind the scenes aspect as much as I enjoy the on-camera aspects of this industry,” he finished. “And it’s two totally different spiritual highs that I’m blessed enough to be able to enjoy in my life.

“Working as the executive director of RAW was a career highlight for me. I enjoyed every single solitary minute of the job and the biggest reason I enjoyed it so much was because I got to work with so many insanely talented people, such as the names you mentioned.

“I’m very proud of your accomplishments and very proud of the individuals themselves for the success that they have all achieved through the greatness of the performances that they overdelivered.”