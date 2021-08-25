Paul Heyman was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how he finds Stephanie McMahon to be one of the most authentic performers in the business, especially with a microphone in her hand. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Stephanie McMahon is one of the most authentic talents on the microphone:

Stephanie McMahon because she’s very real out there. She’s authentic. Whether she knows what you’re going to say or not know what you’re going to say, she’s three steps ahead at all times. If you’re not four steps ahead, you are playing catch up with her. She’s so invested in the character.

How she’s very underrated as a performer:

Just the little nuances that she does. The way she can sit there and stare you down and hold back the smile, but the smile starts to break through. A very underrated performer and an interesting, intriguing, challenging person to stand across the ring with, with microphones in your hand. It can go different ways really quickly.

