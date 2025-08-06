Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE during SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), hitting the ring to a massive reaction just moments after the Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Many fans voiced concerns online due to Lesnar being previously named in the 2024 lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and WWE.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Paul Heyman spoke about the return and revealed that he wasn’t involved until after WWE finalized the deal. He said,

“That happened real quick. A couple weeks. I mean, at least to my knowledge. I got tagged into it after the deal was done.

He continued, “Everything in life is met with criticism, I don’t pay attention to that. I don’t pay attention to it. He’s here. That’s the reality of the fact. He’s here and if you were in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, you would understand that return meant a lot. That audience was jacked to see Brock Lesnar come out and to see him F-5 John Cena. People were just going fucking nuts. That’s our paying audience, they’re happy to see him. I’m happy to be a part of a team that presents him. Everyone has criticism in life. There are people that criticize Jesus. There are people that criticize Moses. There are people that criticize Muhammad. There are people that criticize God or Gods. There is no president that has ever existed with a 100% approval rating. There is no president that has ever existed with someone pointing to and saying, ‘That president sucks.’ There are people to this day that think that Abraham Lincoln sucked. They’re wrong, but they think it. There are people who thought FDR sucked. They’re wrong, but they think it. Bill Clinton doesn’t have a 100% approval rating, Donald Trump doesn’t have a 100% approval rating, nobody does. There’s always going to be critics of anything that we do. Very few people make it to the top in life without making mistakes or having skeletons in their closet. Obviously, the decision was made, it’s time to bring back Brock Lesnar. Whatever that decision is based on, I respect it. If there are critics of it, get over it, he’s here. He’s going to be here and you ain’t gonna be able to cancel him. I’m happy to have him back because the audience is happy to have him back. If we brought him back and the audience rebelled against it, I wouldn’t be happy to have him back like, oh man, this doesn’t work. But, it works. So I’m happy about it.”

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Roman Reigns praised WWE’s current leadership under Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan, saying the company’s continued success speaks for itself.

The interview came shortly after the announcement that ESPN will begin broadcasting WWE Premium Live Events starting next year.

Reigns also highlighted the significance of the new partnership, emphasizing how the collaboration with ESPN will expand the reach and visibility of WWE’s live events to a broader audience.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the current WWE management: “It’s almost like the news cycle in itself. It’s always something new for us. It seems to always be bigger and better. I think Nick Khan has done a great job. Paul Levesque has done a great job of leading us, and the proof is in the pudding. We just keep leveling up and this is no different. I think it’s a chance to continue to grow. I mean, anytime you can team up with a platform like ESPN- I mean, you guys are the sports media leaders. Nobody does it better than you guys. So to help us tell these stories, to help us reach and have as much attention, it’s an obvious partnership. So it’s huge for our fan base. Anytime we can grow our art form, our form of sports and entertainment, it’s always going to benefit our fans.“

On Stephen A. Smith possibly becoming his manager: “Is he interviewing? Because I don’t have a ‘Wise Man.’ Something tells me the bridge was made specifically for you.”

On WWE’s new partnership with ESPN: “100%, like we said, we’re just continually trying to get better. We don’t think we’re in our final form at all. It’s entertainment, so it’s just always evolving, it’s ever changing, but that’s the type of pressure we like to put on ourselves to be able to team up with an ESPN. We know we have to get better. We know we have to get bigger. We know we’re going to be reaching a bigger audience. So I think that’s just without being said, we’re going to make it bigger.”

Chelsea Green temporarily stepped away from social media after receiving backlash for her response to the passing of Hulk Hogan. During her time offline, Green chose to remain respectful and did not address Hogan’s controversial past.

In a recent update on Twitter, Green announced her return to the platform, writing:

“My fellow PatriHOTs, I, your CommandHER in Chief, need to apologize. For making your timelines suffer without me these past several weeks. Your first ever (and next) Women’s United States Champion, star of episode 3 of WWE Unreal on Netflix and episode 127 of the 22nd season of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live sadly cannot be everywhere at once. However, given my responsibility to you, my adoring SLAYgents, I’ve graciously decided to return. First, you’re welcome and second, no need to thank me. Going forward, my directHER of Social Media will have a presence on this account alongside myself as we continue to paint this app and the entire WWE Universe, Red White and Green!”

Green is set to appear in the season three premiere of the digital travel series The Kissimmee Experience, produced by Experience Kissimmee.