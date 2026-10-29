Paul Heyman believes Brock Lesnar could have gone his entire UFC career without suffering a single defeat if not for the serious health problems that interrupted his run in mixed martial arts.

Following his initial departure from WWE, Lesnar transitioned to MMA and captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship in just his fourth professional fight. He held the title for nearly two years before losing to Cain Velasquez in October 2010, with his UFC career also impacted by a severe battle with diverticulitis.

During a recent appearance on *In Depth with Graham Bensinger*, Heyman reflected on his longtime association with Lesnar and explained why he believes the former WWE and UFC champion remains one of the most extraordinary athletes in history.

“It’s one of those things, it’s just magic. It’s lightning in a bottle. He was my Aryan and I was his Jew. His name was perfect, what a name. Brock Lesnar, you don’t have to make up a name. He is the greatest athlete on the face of the planet and the only reason why he doesn’t get the credit he deserves is number one, there is a preconceived notion of what a professional wrestler is.”

Heyman pointed specifically to Lesnar’s medical setbacks as the biggest obstacle preventing him from accomplishing even more in combat sports. In his view, the former heavyweight champion would have remained virtually untouchable inside the Octagon, even at his current age.

“Number two, because diverticulitis robbed him of so much more great athletic accomplishment. If he didn’t have diverticulitis, he would’ve never been defeated in UFC. Never. He’d still be champion today at 49. There’s nobody on this planet that could hang with him, no one. No one would get out of the first round with him, there’s no way.”

The conversation also turned to Lesnar’s brief attempt to pursue a career in the NFL after leaving WWE in 2004. Heyman recalled the remarkable athletic testing numbers Lesnar reportedly produced while trying out for the Minnesota Vikings, claiming the organization was initially concerned that releasing those results would make the entire situation appear to be a publicity stunt.

“He went out for the Minnesota Vikings training camp, they were reluctant to release to the media his combine numbers because he came out of WWE. The Minnesota Vikings were concerned that the media would think this is a WWE stunt with these numbers, because whether it was the 40 yard dash or the 100 yard dash or the quarter mile or the standing jump or whatever it was, his combine numbers were of Olympic qualifying time.”

Making the story even more remarkable, according to Heyman, was the physical condition Lesnar was in when he arrived for training camp. The WWE veteran recalled Lesnar suffering extensive injuries in a serious motorcycle accident just weeks earlier, but refusing to allow the incident to derail his attempt to make an NFL roster.

“At 6″3, 285 pounds and six weeks before training camp, right after leaving WWE, he flipped his motorcycle at like 90 or 100 miles an hour in Minnesota. He tore his groin and he fractured his pelvis and he tore everything all the way down to his knees and he broke his jaw. They had to wire his jaw shut.”

Despite those injuries, Heyman said Lesnar went to extraordinary lengths to maintain his weight and participate in camp, even while still recovering from the accident.

“So, he cut the wires off of his jaw so he could eat and maintain body weight. He showed up at training camp recovering from a fractured pelvis, a torn groin, and everything else. He was beyond black and purple from the stomach down to the knees.”

Lesnar retired from WWE in-ring competition following his loss to Oba Femi at SummerSlam in August 2026, bringing his professional wrestling career to an end.