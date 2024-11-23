Paul Heyman and CM Punk have returned to WWE.

In the main event segment of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso came face-to-face with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed.

As the Original Bloodline and New Bloodline were going back-and-forth on the microphone, Paul Heyman came out onto the stage.

Heyman announced that instead of a five-on-four match as suggested by Roman Reigns earlier in the night, he had a fifth man in mind for the OG Bloodline. That person turned out to be the one and only CM Punk.

Punk hit the ring, leading to the OG Bloodline cleaning house.

As the show went off the air, Roman and Punk stood face-to-face with Heyman looking on.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.