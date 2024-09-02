Joe Tessitore makes his WWE Raw debut tonight.

Ahead of the post-WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 episode of WWE Raw from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO., WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul Heyman surfaced on social media to hype the debut of the longtime ESPN analyst.

“Today is the big day,” Heyman wrote via X along with a photo of himself with Tessitore. “Joe Tessitore comes to Monday Night Raw!”

