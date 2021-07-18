Paul Heyman took to Instagram to issue a statement regarding his client, Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns and The Usos lost a six-man tag team match to Edge and The Mysterios on SmackDown this past Friday night. Reigns will make his next title defense against Edge at Money in the Bank.

Heyman wrote the following:

“Last night was the first time @WWE #Smackdown was presented in front of LIVE audience since the start of the Era of the #TribalChief, and it all re-affirmed where #UniversalHeavyweightChampion @romanreigns stands right now, which is head and shoulders above anyone else .. above their connection to the crowd … above anyone else’s ability to raise the temperature in the room that’s already boiling over.

To be blunt, this is a most pivotal run in the chronicles of World Wrestling Entertainment. #RomanReigns has upped the levels of what an absolute top superstar in #WWE can deliver. And … here’s the best part … we’re just getting started!

Welcome back to the #WWEUniverse. With Respect, The Island of Relevancy Tourism Board Witness History Unfold in Front of Your Very Eyes.”